Unemployed man in court for allegedly attempting to steal





A 25-year-old unemployed man, Olumide Omoniyi, who allegedly attempted to steal from a shop, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Omoniyi, whose address was not provided, with burglary and intent to commit felony but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 26 at No, 1, Olowookere Street, Orile-Agege, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that Omoniyi attempted to burgle a shop belonging to one Aminat Emiola with the intention to steal.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 307 and 406 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Folashade Oshikoya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to September 20 for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper