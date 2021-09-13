Women in Arts: YSMA-PAU brings ‘Invincible hands’ to visibility





…It’s good we celebrate our own – Pelu Awofeso

By Elizabeth Osayande

Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, of the Pan Atlantic University, YSMA – PAU is running an art exhibition themed:” The invincible hand’s exhibition,” to showcase works by indigenous women whose works are widely acclaimed abroad but little appreciated in-country.

Speaking to journalists on a recent tour to the museum facilitated by the editor, Travu, Pelu Awofeso, the Art Director, YSMA-PAU, Dr. Jess Castellote in the company of other staff of the museum said the essence of the exhibition that will run from August 28, 2021 – January 25, 2022, is set to display artworks of 40 Nigerian women.

According to him, ” There are many indigenous female artists making waves abroad but yet under-appreciated in this clime. We need to show our culture, our heritage and also share our story.” He said.

Beaming more light on the essence of the invincible hand’s exhibition, the exhibition curator, Olufisayo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper