Drug War: Group expresses support for NDLEA, launches ‘Protect a Life Advocacy’





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the war against drug barons and traffickers gets fiercer, a nongovernmental organization, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, AGDI, Monday, expressed support for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, as it launches its campaign tagged ‘Protect A Life Advocacy’ PALA.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, where it explained that PALA is to enlighten and discourage youths from drugs including traffickers, and also to support NDLEA’s campaign on drug-free life, which is a people oriented goal that will help the country, especially, with the rising insecurity challenge it requires inclusive support.

The statement reads in part, “The activities of illicit drug cartels and dealers threaten the right to life, liberty and security of person under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper