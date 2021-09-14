Ekiti Govt orders immediate reconstruction of collapsed bridge





Ekiti Government has ordered the immediate reconstruction of the link bridge in Olorunda community of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who gave this indication during an assessment visit to the collapsed bridge on Monday, sympathised with residents and assured them that work would begin on the site on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The bridge which linked Olorunda with Olorunsogo and Adewumi neighborhoods of Ado-Ekiti collapsed as a result of heavy rains and massive flood in the early hours of Monday.

The statement said the situation left thousands of residents stranded with pupils unable to go to their schools, while civil servants, artisans and traders could not reach their destinations.

It added that residents revealed that they had been managing the bridge for about four years with self-help efforts but welcomed the permanent reconstruction by Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s administration.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper