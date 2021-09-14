FG commences emergency repairs on flood-ravaged roads in 5 states





By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, directed the immediate emergency repairs on Sections of highways where failure had occurred due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in five states across the country.

Fashola who gave the directive Tuesday at a briefing meeting in Abuja named the roads for immediate intervention to include Ibadan – Ife road, Gombe – Bauchi road, Gombe – Darazo; Bauchi – Ningi, Bida – Lambata, and Tsamiya bridge in Jigawa State, also assured of continuous attention to other roads with similar problems.

The Minister said that the Federal government is committed to infrastructure development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He, however, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed has a negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation.

He expressed his Ministry's commitment to do all within its means to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper