FG seeks INTERPOL’s help as 240 escape in Kogi jailbreak





*We’re putting INTERPOL on notice with their details, in case any of them attempts fleeing outside our shores — INTERIOR MINISTRY

*Security report warned of looming coordinated attacks in Kogi — Sources *We’ll unmask those behind the attack soon – Kogi govt*Security forces on trail of perpetrators, inmates — Aregbesola *Two Prisons officers missing *Gunmen attack Kabba prisons, kill soldier, policeman, injure Prisons personnel, free 240 inmates

By Boluwaji Obahopo & Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government yesterday enlisted the help of the International Police Organisation, INTERPOL, to track gunmen who attacked Kabba Prisons in Kogi State late Sunday night, killing a soldier and policeman manning security at the facility.

The gunmen also set free no fewer than 240 prisoners from the prisons in the attack in which two prisons’ personnel were also declared missing.

Government’s appeal to INTERPOL was to assist in tracking and arresting prisoners set free, should…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper