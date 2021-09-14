Just In: Sit-at-home enforcers allegedly kill Imo Anglican priest as Imo CP begins investigation







By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The enforcers of the Sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday allegedly killed an Anglican Priest, whose name was given as Reverend Emeka Merenu, of St Andrew Personage in Ihitteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Anglican Priest is said to have hailed from Amorji in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

When Vanguard called the Imo State Police Command, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, confirmed the killing but said the Commissioner of Police, Hussani Rabiu, has directed that investigation should commence, unravelling those behind the killing.

Vanguard was told that the only offence committed by the victim, the Anglican priest, was that he allegedly allowed students of the school belonging to church under his supervision to write their West African Examination Council,…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper