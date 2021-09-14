Kaduna: FRSC prosecutes 1,108 traffic offenders in August







The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, said it prosecuted 1,108 traffic offenders in the month of August, 2021.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that those prosecuted were arrested during a special intervention patrol.

He explained that the special intervention patrol was to stem traffic law infractions on highways, and the attendant fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

According to him, the 1,108 offenders were prosecuted for committing 1, 220 offences.

“The most prevalent offences within this period were seat belt and number plate violations, expired tyres, speed limit device violation, riding motorcycle without helmet, overloading and drivers license violation, among others,” Mohammed said.

The sector commander said the special intervention patrol was part of strategies put in place…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper