Lagos roads to remain motorable despite rains — LSPWC boss

By Kingsley Adegboye

Lagos residents have been assured of a motorable road network in spite of persistent heavy downpours being witnessed across the state in the past couple of weeks.

This assurance came from the General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr. Olufemi Daramola while speaking on the implications of the torrential rainfall in many parts of the state.

According to Daramola, although, it is a reality that wet seasons pose challenge to road maintenance operations, particularly the use of hot mix asphalt, the Agency is deploying creative and multifaceted approaches to keeping Lagos roads in motorable condition towards enhancing human and vehicular movement which is critical to the state, being the commercial and industrial hub of Nigeria.

Daramola said despite the heavy downpour which is normal at this time of the season, the Corporation shall continue with aggressive palliative work to provide temporary relief to motorists…





