Man docked for allegedly buying stolen materials worth N500,000 for N7,500







A 55-year-old man, Abdullahi Mohammed, on Tuesday appeared in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly buying stolen roofing materials worth N500,000 for N7,500.

The police charged Mohammed, who lives in Angwan Dodo, Gwagwalada, Abuja, with receiving stolen properties.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that Isiaka Sani of Gwako village, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on Sept. 7.

Tanko said that the defendant on Sept. 5 dishonestly bought iron roofing materials and roofing plain sheets worth from Hamza Moses and Samuel Omoka, both residents of Gwako village, Gwagwalada, Abuja for N7,500.

The police said that during investigation the same properties were recovered from the defendant’s possession.

The offence, Tanko said, contravened the provision of section 317 of the Penal Code.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper