NLNG: Mshelbila takes over as Attah bows out

By Udeme Akpan

THE leadership transition period at Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) ended, weekend, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Tony Attah handing over the symbolic Key to NLNG to his successor, Dr. Philip Mshelbila.

At a Farewell and Welcome Ceremony held in honour of the executives, the NLNG Key changed hands, marking the ceremonial commencement of Dr. Mshelbila’s tenure.

The ceremony was graced by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike; Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Simbi Wabote; NLNG Board Chairman, HM (Dr.) Edmund Daukoru; NLNG Board members; NLNG Senior and Extended Management Team; and dignitaries in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and beyond.

In his farewell remarks, Engr. Attah said, “I thank the staff and our partners who helped achieve our set goals. It was a collective success. I would like to see the five years as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper