Over 1.6 million eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — NPHCDA





The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), says 1,692,315 eligible Nigerian have received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at the briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 on Monday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this progress was recorded in the six months since the country commenced the COVID-19 vaccination of its citizens.

“1,692,315 persons have received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“As at Monday evening, 4,052,756 eligible Nigerians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is made up of 2,645,020 persons with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,407,736 persons with first dose of the Moderna vaccine,” Shuaib said.