Prison attacks: Strengthened security network urgently needed – controller







The Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, Mr Adewale Adebisi, on Tuesday called for a robust security network in custodial centres in the state.

Adebisi made the call while playing host to the Board of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON).

The controller said that repeated attacks in custodial centres across the nation, with the most recent in Kabba, called for a more effective security architecture to safeguard workers and inmates.

Recall that the board was on a two-day working visit to the state for the purposes of its 121st meeting.

The visit was also and in fulfilment of the council’s statutory responsibilities.

The controller thanked the board for helping to secure freedom for indigent inmates.

According to him, custodial centres in the state have a capacity of about 3,000 inmates but currently have above 8,000 inmates.

He thanked the council for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper