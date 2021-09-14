Unvaccinated pregnant woman, 15 others die in Edo of COVID-19 — official





The Edo state government has confirmed the death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman at Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin and 15 other persons across other COVID-19 facilities.

Head of the state’s Coronavirus Case Management, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this at the daily press briefing on the virus, however, said that the victims were not vaccinated.

“This particular patient came in and died about three hours after presentation at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital; late presentation is a major issue in managing crisis.

“She is about 28 weeks pregnant, already having pre-eclampsia, so, the debate is actually if it is the pre-eclampsia that killed her or COVID-19.

“The woman has COVID-19, which pushed her more toward developing pre-eclampsia and then death. Some other women have pre-eclampsia and are successfully managed.

“Late presentation is an issue, because the patient died three hours after presentation, which means that there is little that would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper