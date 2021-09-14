We can go on strike anytime – ASUU







-We are being pushed to the wall

By Adesina Wahabq

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said its members can embark on strike anytime, as the Federal Government is reneging on its promise to implement the Memorandum of Action, MOA, the two parties signed last December.

Briefing the press in Lagos on Tuesday,, the Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, also accused the government of trying to cripple the union by withholding check off dues of members for over a year.

He said the dues ran into millions of naira and that the act was perpetrated by the government though the controversial Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System,IPPIS.

Odukoya, who was in company with union leaders from various universities in the zone, said the union had given the government a rope long enough for the government to hang itself on the matter.

"We called off our strike last December and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper