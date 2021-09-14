We’re working behind scenes to have more women in NASS, says Omo-Agege







By Luminous Jannamike and Alice Ekpang

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has stated that the Senate Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution is working ‘behind the scenes’ to pave the way for more women to occupy seats in the National Assembly.

The Deputy Senate President made this known while speaking at the Nigeria Men’s Conference on Gender Sensitive Constitutional Reforms, organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in conjunction with Supporting Advancement of Gender Equality (SAGE), in Abuja on Tuesday.

Omo-Agege, who noted that certain cultural and religious doctrines prohibit women from some forms of social participation, explained that the Committee was working behind the scenes to remove the obstacles.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we must all join hands to deal with those obstacles that stand in the way of women towards bringing them on a level-playing held with their male counterparts.

“The on-going constitutional amendment has proposed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper