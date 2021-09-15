2023: Battle in Imo East over Ihedioha’s ambition







.

…OZDU calls on APC, PDP, APGA to hand over the guber ticket to Imo East

By Chinonso Alozie

Top Stakeholders in Imo East Senatorial District, on Tuesday, set up a Contact and Mobilization Committee to actualize the agenda to produce the next governor of Imo State in 2023.

The Stakeholders under the auspices of Owerri Zonal Development Union, OZDU, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Stanley Onyechere, after their meeting in Owerri.

This was as they called on the immediate past governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha, to drop his ambition and support another person from the zone since he had taken the turn of the Mbaise clan.

They were of the view that it would be politically fair for Ihedioha to support other persons from the same zone for equity and fairness to reign among the various clans in the Imo East.

However, they demanded the all political parties should hand over the governorship ticket to the Imo East, including the All…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper