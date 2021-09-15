AfDB approves $50m agreement with Standard Chartered Bank





The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has approved a 50-million-dollar Trade Finance Unfunded Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) facility between the AfDB and the Standard Chartered Bank.

A statement issued by the bank on Tuesday, said the agreement was signed on Sept. 8.

According to the bank, the agreement is expected to boost intra-African trade, promote regional integration, and contribute to the reduction of the trade finance gap in Africa.

This is in line with the implementation goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

The statement said Stefan Nalletamby, AfDB’s Director for Financial Sector Development expressed delight, adding that the agreement would boost intra-African trade.

“We are excited about finalising this facility with Standard Chartered Bank as it offers us the flexibility to use our strong AAA-rated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper