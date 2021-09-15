IPOB: South-East loses N10bn in every sit-at-home, says Gov Umahi







By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi yesterday stated that the South-East geopolitical zone of the country loses over N10 billion each time it observes the sit at home order directed by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Umahi who spoke during a State Dinner organized in honour of the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai, in Abakaliki explained that the order was adversely affecting the economy of the region.

According to him, the state would not subscribe to incessant calls for sit-at-home within the region.

He added that any Civil Servant who was absent from work because of the sit-at-home order would be sanctioned.

“Evil will continue to thrive if good people keep quiet; we must make Ebonyi State very exceptional by rising to the challenges. When we shout true federalism, I say I agree but it should be administrative…





