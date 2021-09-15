Minister cautions NYSC members against influencing redeployments





Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, cautioned youth corps members against influencing their postings to their preferred places of assignments.

Aliyu gave the advice when the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) led by the FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Abdul Suleman, visited her office in Abuja .

The minister urged the corps members to desist from influencing their posting to rural communities to their places of interest.

According to her, corps members are not only needed in rural communities but gained more recognition in hard-to-reach communities.

“Corps members responsiveness to the plight of the people depicts a very high quality of leadership, that is missing among our youths.

” So in essence, it is in those rural areas that offer you the opportunity to show your leadership qualities.

“It is only in those remote areas that you can…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper