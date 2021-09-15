No plan to reduce workforce in CAC — Official







The Corporate Affairs Commission ( CAC) says it has no intention of reducing the commission’s workforce.

The Registrar General of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, members of staff of the commission have remained relevant and functional.

“Before now, lawyers were saddled with the responsibility of approving new registration and post registration activities of the commission, but non lawyers are now being trained for the job.”

Abubakar explained that the injection of non lawyers in the approval of registration process was to ensure that those who hitherto conducted their jobs manually did not lose their jobs.

“The second one has to do with the process and time it took to approve a registration, having more people working has reduced the time circle.

“If…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper