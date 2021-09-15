



The Police Command in Kaduna State has arrested two suspects over the killing of Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, in Kaduna.

Na’Allah is the Senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Jalige said: “Yes two suspects were arrested a week ago in Kaduna.”

He said the investigation was ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

“The car the suspects took from the deceased had been recovered but is in the Niger Republic.

“We are liaising with Interpol to bring back the car to Nigeria,” Jalige said.

Recall that the police confirmed the killing of Abdulkarim Na-Allah on Aug. 29, when he was found dead in his room at Malali GRA, Kaduna.

The post Police arrest 2 suspected killers of Na-Allah in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.





