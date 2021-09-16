Barca President, Laporta calls for Patience after Bayern thumping







Barcelona president Joan Laporta has called for patience and trust from the fanbase as he attempts to “solve” the Catalan giants’ on and off the field problems.

Years of financial mismanagement caught up with Barca last month as they lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Antoine Griezmann was also sent back to title rivals Atletico Madrid on an initial loan amid a flurry of late activity in an attempt to help balance the books.

Barca’s solid, if not spectacular, start to the LaLiga campaign, in which they have picked up seven points from a possible nine, helped lift the mood around Camp Nou somewhat.

But a crushing 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday – the first time Barca have lost their opening Champions League game in 23 seasons – has changed all that.

Sergi Roberto was booed by a section of his own supporters when being substituted off during…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper