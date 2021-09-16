Breaking: Southern governors currently meeting in Enugu





By Chinedu Adonu

The 17 Southern governors are currently meeting in Enugu state to discuss pressing national issues, release of Nnamdi Kanu and ban on open grazing.

This is coming after their previous meetings in Asaba and Lagos States where they had discussed about ban on open grazing.

The meeting commenced at about 12:45pm with 9 governors and 7 deputy governors in attendance.

The governors were first ushered in to a security guard of honour, and later received by the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the government lodge.

Those in attendance are; Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and their Bayelsa state counterp Doye Diri are present in the meeting. Also the governor of Ogun state Dapo Abiodun and the Akwa Ibom state counterpart, Emmanuel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper