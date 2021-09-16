Ensure fairness in addressing our demands — Health workers urge FG







By Chioma Obinna

Health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, has urged the Federal Government to ensure fairness in addressing the welfare demands of its members.

A letter made available to Vanguard dated September 10, 2021, addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, JOHESU alleged that the best welfare conditions were only enjoyed by physicians in the civil service.

The letter, entitled: ‘Re: Notice of 15-Day Ultimatum and Commencement of an Indefinite Strike Action by JOHESU: Matters Arising,’, and signed by JOHESU Chairman, Comrade Bio Josiah, partly reads: “The National Secretariat of JOHESU has been inundated with a recent memo of the NMA to the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment with regards to some welfare challenges of our members.

“As usual, the childish tirades of the NMA were laden with evil chicanery and antagonism in a scenario that epitomises unwholesome…





