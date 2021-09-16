Erosion: Obugwu, Ariam Alala communities in Abia cry for help, beg Ikpeazu’s intervention





The people of Obugwu and Ariam Alala Communities of Ariam Usaka in Ikwuano LGA of Abia State may continue to suffer if the urgent step is not taken by the Abia State Government to come to their rescue over life-threatening and devastating erosion that has cut off the communities from other parts of Abia state.

This ugly development coupled with the abandoned/death trap Ariam-Usaka ring road has caused untold hardship on the people who are mostly subsistence farmers and find it difficult to move their farm produce to other parts of the state.

Sadly, some Akwa-Ibom State Communities that share a border with Ariam Usaka Communities, are enjoying a good road network and good government amenities whereas, the case is the reverse for the above-affected areas.

Meanwhile, a prominent son of the area, Amb. Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue JP, has appealed to Governor Ikpeazu to come to the rescue of the affected areas, as the people have suffered too much erosion and a bad road…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper