Insecurity: 1 million school children afraid to return to school following resumption – UNICEF

ABUJA – THE United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has said at least one million school children among more than 37 school children in Nigeria are afraid to return to school as schools resume next month, September.

The fears by the children to return to schools, the agency said, was a result of insecurity in the country, especially abductions that had taken place in schools so far.

UNICEF, in a statement, Thursday, by its Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said it was “joining in a global ‘digital freeze’ on 16 September to protest children unable to access the classroom due to COVID-19 restrictions or other challenges, with social media platforms ‘frozen’ to draw attention to how many children are at risk of missing out on an education..”

The organization estimates that a return to school has been delayed for an estimated 140 million children globally…





