Insecurity: FG is duty-bound to reintegrate bandits, kidnappers who surrender — Buhari’s Minister

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Against the backdrop of concerns expressed by Nigerians to the effect that treating criminal elements with kid gloves was emboldening bandits and kidnappers across the country, Police Affairs Minister, Muhammad Dingyadi has said the Federal Government is duty-bound to reintegrate bandits and terrorists “honourably and peacefully” into the society.

Speaking on Tuesday night as a guest on Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’, Dinyadi said there was still room for bandits to surrender to the government and be reintegrated into the wider society.

He however stated that the ongoing onslaught against bandits in the North-West states of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, amongst others by security forces will continue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper