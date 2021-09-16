ISIS leader blown up years after masterminding killings of US soldiers – France government







ISIS

ISIS leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was killed in mid-August by a French drone strike after being tracked by counter-terrorism forces in northern Mali, French authorities confirmed yesterday.

Sahrawi was the head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), a jihadist group that broke away from other militants in Mali in 2015 when it pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

Since then, ISGS militants have spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, carried out hundreds of deadly attacks on civilians and armed forces, and rendered large areas of West Africa’s arid Sahel region ungovernable.

French authorities called the drone strike by military forces a ‘decisive blow’ against the group, and vowed to continue hunting down jihadist leaders to restore stability in the Sahel.

‘The death of Sahrawi is a decisive blow to ISGS and its cohesion,’ French Armed Forces…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper