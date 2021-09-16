NAF commences probe of alleged aircraft, firing civilian settlements in Yobe state







By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Airforce said on Thursday that it has commenced investigation into the alleged bombing of civilian settlements in Yobe State by fighter aircraft while trailing suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations, said, “Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.

“The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

