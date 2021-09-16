Nigerian artist Bob-Nosa showcases ‘Police Brutality’ in Spain





By Prisca Sam-Duru

There may never be an end to police brutality in Nigeria. The nationwide protest in 2020; #ENDSARS, a peaceful campaign by the masses to end every form of inhuman treatment by men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, which many thought will help tame the bad officers in the force, appears to have succeeded in emboldening them.

As the level of harassment and ill-treatment by some unscrupulous elements in the force continues to soar, Nigerians are becoming weary of putting-up with their flagrant disrespect for human rights and would wish nothing else than an end to their viciousness. The campaign against police brutality in addition to a whole lot of issues plaguing the country, form the focal point of a current exhibition by renowned protest artist, Bob-Nosa Uwagboe.

Bob-Nosa, founder of Protest Art Studio, Lagos, is representing Out Of Africa Gallery, with a solo exhibition titled ‘Police Brutality’. The exhibition is part of the stunning art fair…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper