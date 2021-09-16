Police arrest armed robber, cultist in Lagos, recovers ammunition







Policeofficers reject N500, 000 bribe

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the Anti-crime patrol team of the Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro have arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges.

The armed robbery suspect, identified as: Alabi Timothy aged 23, was arrested at about 12:30am at General Paint, Garden area, Lekki during a routine stop and search by the police.



It was learned that a locally-made double barrel gun and two live cartridges including an expended cartridge concealed in a bag were recovered from Alabi Timothy who resides at 9, Baale street, Majek, Ajah.

Similarly, a self-confessed cultist, Badmus Toheed aged 22, who belongs to the Aye Confraternity was arrested with a live cartridge in the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah at about 12:45 am.

Badmus Toheed confessed that he was initiated into the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper