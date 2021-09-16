Siting a Naval Base in Kano







THE recent decision by the Nigerian Navy Board to establish a Naval Base in Kano, which is 991.8 kilometres from the Navy’s main operational base in Lagos, is just another typical Nigeria-style decision which adds very little to nation’s quest to secure her maritime territory and assert itself as a dominant marine force.

A statement from the Naval Headquarters signed by Navy Commodore Suleiman Dahun, argued that the proposed Kano Naval Base is only a “stone frigate”, which does not need proximity to a water body, adding that such dry bases already exist.

The Kano State Government has already allocated 100 hectares of land for the project which will increase federal presence and create additional employment opportunities for the state.

The question, however is: how prudent or even commonsensical is this policy as a military decision?

We do not support this move, not because the Navy should not have bases in the North.

Far from that. We would have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper