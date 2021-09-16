Tagging IPOB, other separatist groups as terrorists: Gbaja’s remarks signposts low level of intellectualism – Afenifere







By Dapo Akinrefon

When contacted, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, said that the view expressed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila signposts the low level of intellectualism in the hallowed corridors of power in Nigeria.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi said: “If an informed person had spoken in the manner that the fourth citizen in Nigeria spoke, one might excuse him or her. But for a person of Gbajabiamila’s status to have spoken the way he did is not only disappointing and unfortunate, it is frightening. Frightening because it gives us an insight into what the thinking of those at the helms of affairs currently is.

How, for God's sake, can any reasonable person liken those who are advocating for self-determination to Boko Haram, ISWAP etc, who have demonstrated that they are unrepentant terrorists? Terrorists, who are…





