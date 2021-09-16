Terrorism: Almajiri system fuelling banditry, kidnapping in North, says CAN







Bandits

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has blamed almajiri system in the North for the increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery in the country.

The chairman of CAN in Imo State, Rev. Dr Eches Divine Eches, stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, ahead of the organisation’s 45th anniversary and Founder’s Day billed to hold on Friday in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

According to him, banditry and kidnapping are increasing because the authorities have failed to pay more attention to the critical factors behind the widespread insecurity in the country.

Eches also expressed concern over Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s links with the bandits terrorising the Northwest region and the alleged helplessness of the government to arrest and caution him for his many ‘unguarded utterances’ about their activities.

He said, “You can’t have Almajiri system of life and government in the last 40 years in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper