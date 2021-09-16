We sold Na-Allah’s car for N1m – suspected killers





Two suspected killers of Abdulkareem Ibn-Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah, said they sold the stolen car of their victim, N1million, in Katsina State.

The suspects, Bashir Muhammad, 23, and Nasiru Balarabe, 27, made the confession to newsmen Thursday when paraded by the Police at the headquarters of Kaduna Police Command.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, told newsmen that the said car was valued at N9 million.

Fielding questions from newsmen, one of the suspects, Balarabe, a resident of Kawo area in Kaduna metropolis,said they sold the car for N1 million in Katsina.

Balarabe said he used his share of the money in purchasing foreign parboiled rice, but that he was intercepted by personnel of Department of Customs and Excise at the border, and the rice confiscated.

“I bought 23 bags of rice with my own share…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper