2023: No automatic ticket for Jonathan if he joins us ― APC

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to speculations about the political future of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan especially in the lead up to the 2023 presidential elections, saying its comments on the former president was grossly misrepresented by a section of the populace.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe who issued the clarification Friday in Abuja said while the party would grant a waiver to all new entrants, it however does not translate to automatic candidacy.

Speculations were rife on Wednesday that the former president who is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP had secretly joined the APC.

The statement reads; ‘The All Progressives Congress APC National Executive Committee NEC resolution of 8th December 2020 approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party and those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper