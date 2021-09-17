A biochemist’s 11-year research on body fluid as medicine





Dr Marcel Ejiofor(5th right); his father Chief Ejiofor, and other relations and guests displaying his product and book at a briefing.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

After 11 years of research, on autologous and analogous body fluid therapy, a biochemist and member Board of Trustees, and South East Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners, Dr. Marcel Ejiofor, has declared that one’s blood, stool, urine and saliva, are perfect cure for every disease, if the causal agent of that disease is found in any of the body fluids.

Ejiofor, who is also a member of Nigeria Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, said that diseases of all kinds could be cured with a patient’s blood if the causal agent of the disease can be found in the blood, urine, stool or in the saliva; only if right method application is applied.

A graduate of Biochemistry from Chukwuma Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Anambra State, Ejiofor had, in June 2021,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper