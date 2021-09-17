Activists raise alarm over payment of debts in Paris Club





By Emma Nnadozie

HUMAN rights activists have raised alarm over what they tagged “monumental fraud and stealing” being carried out by some top federal government officials through collusion with and misrepresentations of the judgment creditors on the Paris Club Refund.

Consequently, they have called on President Mohammadu Buhari to institute a thorough investigation of the officers involved in the negotiations.

According to the activists, the Paris Club Refund has become a conduit pipe for stealing by the officials (names withheld) adding that unless something is done promptly through a total forensic audit, the officials will continue to deceive the President under the guise of obeying court orders and stealing Nigeria dry.

In a release signed by their representative, Hassan Lamu, the activists referred to the judgment in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/130/ 2013 delivered on the 3rd December, 2013, which stated the sum of $3.2 billion handled by three high-ranking senior…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper