Benue’s humanitarian crisis worsens as IDPs camps swell to over 1.8m





File photo of displaced women.

IDPs lament FG’s neglect, demand resettlement

By Peter Duru

BENUE State is currently facing the worst humanitarian crisis in recent time following the sharp rise in the number of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, the state government is currently grappling with.

Though official figures had it that over 1.5 million IDPs are taking refuge in several official and unofficial camps as well as host communities spread across the state, but latest figures put the number of IDPs in the state at close to 1.8 million; a development that is way beyond the carrying capacity of the state government.

This sudden swell may not be unconnected to recent armed herdsmen attacks in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, that forced the locals to flee for safety.

Findings from some of the official and unofficial camps in Makurdi and Guma LGAs indicated that the inmates have become weary of their continuous stay in the camps and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper