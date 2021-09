By Sola Isola, Ibadan

An Oyo state High Court sitting in Ibadan, Friday ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay the sum of N20billion to Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho as damages for the invasion of his residence.

Details Shortly…

The post Breaking: Court orders FG to pay Igboho N20billion appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper