Don’t get distracted by VAT debate — PGF DG tells APC Governors

Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has advised APC governors not to allow themselves to be distracted from providing progressive leadership to develop the country’s productive potentials.

He gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while reacting to the ongoing debate on whether the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) should remain as the responsibility of the Federal Government or be decentralised.

“The controversy around whether VAT should be centrally collected by the Federal Government or decentralised so that state governments are the ones to collect, beyond anything, is a test about the type of democracy Nigerians wants,” he said.

Lukman wondered if the debate would prioritise the development of the country’s productive capacity or would simply be about consuming the resources that were currently available.

He said once the priority was about consuming currently available resources, the commitment of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper