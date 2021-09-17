Generation Unlimited targets empowerment of 20m Nigerian youth





Dr Nadi Albino – Senior Adviser, Partnerships, Generation Unlimited HQ (New York), and Mr Peter Hawkins – Country representative for UNICEF Nigeria at the interview

Wealth Generation Unlimited, GEN-U, was officially launched by Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja recently. In this interview with Vanguard, two principal officers central to its conception, Mr Peter Hawkins – Country representative for UNICEF Nigeria and Dr. Nadi Albino – Senior Adviser, Partnerships, Generation Unlimited HQ (New York), delved deeper into the thinking, causal factors powering the programme as well as expectations to transform the lives of about 20 million Nigerian youth between now and 2030.

WHY Generation Unlimited and why now?

Peter: Good question. Nigeria has 65 million young people between the ages of 10 and 24. So, It’s a fantastic opportunity now to be able to support that generation going through with education, skills and then connecting them to employment…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper