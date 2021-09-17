Nigerians are dying from high cost of cooking gas, Onuesoke cries out







By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has raised the alarm over the incessant increase in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, known as cooking gas across the country to the detriment of the already downtrodden consumers.

He lamented that the price of refilling the 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder which had been between N3,200 and N3,500 for a very long time suddenly jumped to N6,000 and N24,000 respectively, adding that camping gas cylinder which was N1,500 now sell for N2,500.

Addressing newsmen at his office in Warri, Delta State, he noted that the recent increase in the price of the product was outrageous, considering the current situation in the country.

He said: “According to a report by the NLNG, Nigeria is blessed with abundant reserves of both associated and non-associated gas, estimated to be in excess of 202 trillion standard cubic feet. The World Factbook, a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper