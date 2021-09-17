NIMASA donates income generation items to IDPs in Kaduna State





The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated income generation items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna State.

The agency’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamo presented the items to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the donation was in three categories with the first category in the form of income generation palliative.

According to him, 240 IDPs will benefit directly and indirectly from the items to enhance their means of livelihood and become self reliant.

READ ALSO: NIMASA boss says Nigeria loses $25.5bn annually to illegal maritime activities

“Items donated under the category are 15 sewing machines, 15 grinding machines, 15 work master welding machines, 50 hair clipper bags and complete barbing accessories, 40 vulanizing machines and 25 generators.

“Others are six tricyles (Keke Napep), eight motorcycles, 30 standing hair drier machines, make up box kits,” he said.Jamo disclosed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper