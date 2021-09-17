No issues with COVID-19 vaccines storage in Ekiti – Commissioner





The Ekiti State Government has debunked the rumour that some COVID-19 vaccines are spoilt due to the lack of electricity supply in the state.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, made the denial in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Filani noted that the rumour making the rounds in some quarters on the vaccines being spoilt is not only false and unfounded, but also meant to misinform the general public.

According to him, the available COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the State in good condition.

“The vaccines are being stored in the State Cold Store in line with the appropriate guidance and requirements on vaccine handling and storage.

“The Moderna vaccine is currently stored at a temperature of -43.2-degree Celsius,” he said.

Filani disclosed that the state had trained, motivated and deployed 92 vaccination teams, comprising 582 persons, to ensure accurate movement and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper