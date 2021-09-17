Prices of cooking gas may rise further as supply falls 20.5%







By Obas Esiedesa & Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, on yesterday reported that the volume of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, supplied in August fell by 20.5 percent to 85,264.803 metric tonnes (MT) compared to 107,224.584MT supplied in the month of July. The volume supplied in the month of June was 102,787.234MT.

This sharp decline, according to dealers, may lead to further upward pressure on the retail prices of the product.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the average price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, dropped month-on-month (MoM) by 0.58 per cent to N164.91 in August 2021 from N165.91 in July 2021.

However, the price of National Household Kerosene increased by 0.6 percent MoM to N400.01 in August 2021 from N397.34 in July 2021.

The price of LPG has risen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper