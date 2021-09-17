Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days





Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given erring contractors handling parts of the LagosHoms, Sangotedo in Eti-Osa one week to improve the level of work or have their contracts terminated.

Sanwo-Olu gave the deadline on Friday when he inspected the housing project to assess the pace of the construction work.

He said that work on Phase 1 was 90 per cent completed, while contractors handling Phase 2 were working haphazardly.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said that hopefully, Phase 1 of the housing project would be completed and handed over in the next six weeks.

The governor then urged contractors handling Phase 2 to speed up work and ensure they finished work in nine months.

”As far as I know, the government owes no one, but if we owe you, we will pay in one month. Erring contractors have one week to speed up work.

”The Ministries of Housing and Works and Infrastructure would be back in one week to inspect and if there are no changes, your contract…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper