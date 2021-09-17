Strike: We’re not satisfied with court ruling, we’ll appeal – Doctors





By Nwafor Sunday

Following the order of a National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, that it should call off its strike, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Friday frowned at the ruling, noting that the Association is not satisfied, hence will appeal the ruling.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, NARD through Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi , President, Dr. Jerry Isogun, Secretary General and Dr. Dotun Oshikoya, Publicity and Social Secretary opined that the association has instructed its lawyers to appeal the Ruling and file application for stay of execution.

Read the full statement below:

“Distinguished NARDITES and Colleagues, “As we are all aware, especially those that were present in court today, the NIC has given a Ruling on the application for interlocutory injunction filed by the Federal Government. We are not satisfied with the Ruling.

“After consultations with our lawyers, we have instructed our lawyers to appeal the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper