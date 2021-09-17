YOSEMA visits victims of airstrikes receiving treatment at hospital





.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) Team led by its Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Goje on Thursday visited the victims of Wednesday’s airstrike in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The incidents occurred in the Community of Buwari Degaltura electoral ward of the State.

As directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje went directly to specialists hospital Geidam where the affected victims were receiving treatment.

In an interview with Vanguard, Dr Goje commiserated with the families of those who lost their relatives and prayed Allah to grant quick recovery to those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

“I led my team this morning to the Specialist Hospital Gaidam to see victims of the airstrike.

“The incident was a bomb that was mistakenly dropped by a suspected military fighter jet which led to the killing of 9 villagers including three children and six…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper